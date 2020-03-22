Boy (8) seriously ill after being mauled by two rottweilers

An eight-year-old boy is seriously ill in hospital after being reportedly mauled by rottweilers in a house in Dublin.

It is believed the child was set upon by two of the dogs at a house in Tallaght at about 4pm on Sunday.

It is thought at this stage that the dogs were owned by the boy’s family.

The child was taken to Tallaght hospital initially before being transferred to Crumlin children’s hospital.

His injuries are being described as “serious”.

A Garda spokesman said the dog warden had been notified and the rottweilers had been “confiscated”.

“A full investigation into this incident is under way by gardaí­ at Tallaght Garda station,” the spokesman said. “No further information is available at this time.”

Rottweilers are among 11 dog breeds for which ownership restrictions apply in Ireland.

Under the Control of Dogs (Restriction of Certain Dogs) Regulations, they must not be allowed in a public place unless they are on a strong leash or chain no longer than one metre and they must be muzzled.

They are also allowed to be taken outside only by someone over the age of 16 who is capable of controlling the dog.