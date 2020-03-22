Boy (8) dies after being attacked by two rottweilers

An eight-year-old boy has died after being attacked by rottweilers in a house in Dublin on Sunday.

It is believed the child was mauled by two rottweilers at about 4pm at a house in Saggart, west Dublin and that the dogs were owned by the boy’s family.

The child was taken to nearby Tallaght hospital initially before being transferred to Crumlin children’s hospital.

Gardaí confirmed on Monday afternoon that the young boy had died.

A Garda spokesman said the dog warden had been notified and the rottweilers had been “confiscated”. They have since been put down.

“A full investigation into this incident is under way by gardaí­ at Tallaght Garda station,” the spokesman said.

Rottweilers are among 11 dog breeds for which ownership restrictions apply in Ireland.

Under the Control of Dogs (Restriction of Certain Dogs) Regulations, they must not be allowed in a public place unless they are on a strong leash or chain no longer than one metre and they must be muzzled.

They are also allowed to be taken outside only by someone over the age of 16 who is capable of controlling the dog.