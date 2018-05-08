Boy (16) found in truck that had come from France
Teenager was found in a trailer when it stopped at Croke Park on Tuesday
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a teenaged boy in a lorry that came to Ireland from France.
The sixteen-year-old boy was found in a trailer when it stopped at Croke Park on Tuesday.
Gardaí said the truck had come from Calais in France via the UK.
The boy has been taken into care with the child and family agency TUSLA.