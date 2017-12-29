Boy (16) arrested after N7 crash due to appear in court

A 16-year-old boy arrested following a serious crash on the N7 is due to appear before Naas District Court on Friday to face charges related to a burglary.

The teenager was detained by gardaí on Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash on a section of road between Naas and Johnstown in Co Kildare at about 3.45pm.

He was an occupant of a car which was stopped by gardaí from an anti-burglary unit in connection with the invasion of a home in Athy earlier on Thursday. The car in question then sped away from gardaí, but was involved in a collision shortly afterwards.

Gardaí arrested three youths in follow-up searches in connection with the earlier burglary in the vicinity of the crash site soon afterwards, one of whom is currently detained at Naas Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

One of the youths has been released without charge, while another occupant of the suspect car remains in Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Naas Hospital with minor injuries.