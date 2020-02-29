Boy (15) missing from south Dublin home since yesterday

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old boy missing his home in south Dublin

Daniel Grainger (15) was last seen when he left his home in Bushy Park House, Terenure, Dublin 6w yesterday.

At the time, he was wearing his grey school jumper, grey trousers and black shoes. He is being 5’ 10” in height, of slim build and has short sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí say he was also carrying a school bag which had a navy tracksuit in it.

“Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his welfare,” the Garda Press Office said.

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí are asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01 - 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.