Boy (15) missing from Co Louth home since Wednesday

A 15-year-old boy is missing from his home in Co Louth since Wednesday.

Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in finding Reece Atkinson who is from

Monasterboice, near Drogheda.

“He is described as being approximately six foot, with short shaved blonde hair, of slim build with blue eyes,” a Garda statement said.

“When last seen Reece was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue rain jacket.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.