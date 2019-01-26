Boy (13) missing from his Co Mayo home since Friday morning

A 13-year-old boy is missing from his Co Mayo home since Friday morning.

Gardaí on Saturday issued an appeal in an effort to find Jack Bagnell from Carrowmor Lacken.

He was last seen at Lacken Cross, Killala at approximately 9.30am on Friday morning.

The Garda Press Office said in a statement he is approximately 5ft 7” in height, with black hair, and of thin build with blue eyes. “When last seen he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms, dark navy or black hooded jacket, white and black Adidas runners,” it added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 - 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.