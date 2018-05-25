Boy (13) charged with murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Anastasia Kriegel.

The boy is appearing at a special sitting of the Children’s Court in Dublin on Friday evening.

The body of Ms Kriegel (14) was found last week in a disused farmhouse off the Clonee Road in Lucan.

Anastasia Kriegel (14) who was murdered in Dublin earlier this month.

The derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel was found. Photograph: Collins

She disappeared on Monday last week having gone to St Catherine’s Park in the Lucan area.

She was reported missing at 8pm on Monday, May 14th and a frantic search began for her.

Her body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse on Thursday last week.

Ms Kriegel was born in Russia and adopted, at the age of two, by her Irish mother and French father.

Confey Community School in Leixlip, Co Kildare, where she was a first year student, implemented a critical incident management plan after her death.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) have supported and advised teachers and students in the school.

In a letter to parents, principal Mike O’Byrne wrote: “You are already supporting your child when listening and encouraging them to express their feelings. All children are different and will express their feelings in different ways. Please feel free to contact the school if you wish us to provide additional help/guidance in supporting your child.”