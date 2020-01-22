Boy (13) charged over stabbing of fellow pupil at Larne school

A 13-year-old boy has appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court charged in connection with the stabbing of a fellow pupil at Larne Grammar School in Co Antrim.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to another boy.

He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon — a knife — with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. The charges relate to a January 7th incident at the school. The boy told the court that he understood the charges.

A prosecution lawyer said the case file was at a “very early stage”.

A detective constable said he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

‘Upset’

The police officer said statements were still being collated and that “as you can imagine a lot of the children are very upset”. The officer said medical evidence in the case was still being awaited.

A defence lawyer said psychological and medical reports were required in respect of the accused.

The lawyer said the school had held a “disciplinary meeting” and the defendant, who had not been in classes since the incident, was to be suspended for a “week”.

The lawyer said she would write to the Education Authority to get clarity on the situation. She said if the school was content to have the defendant back he should be allowed to attend “if he is fit to go back”. The lawyer said the boy’s wish was to return to his education “in the long term”.

The accused was given his own bail of £25 along with a £500 surety from his father, who was in court.

Under his bail conditions the defendant is not to enter the grounds of Larne Grammar School, he is not to contact witnesses or the complainant and has to engage with his GP.

The case was adjourned to Ballymena Youth Court on a date to be fixed.