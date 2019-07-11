Boy (10) drowns at house in Carlingford, Co Louth

A 10-year-old boy has died at a house in Co Louth in a suspected drowning.

Gardaí were called to the house in Carlingford, Co Louth on Thursday morning after the incident was reported.

The boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A file is to be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

