Bomb threat in Bray confirmed as hoax

An incident involving a bomb threat at a property in Bray has ended, as Defence Forces confirm it was a hoax call-out.

The Army Bomb squad had been called out and examined what it thought was a suspicious device found at a property in Bray, Co Wicklow. It later established there was no threat.

A large number of gardaí were at the scene on Sunday, along with units of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

Part of Sidmonton Park and the surrounding roads were closed off by gardaí and a remote bomb disposal robot was deployed beside the Fatima House building which is located beside Bray Dart Station. The area has now reopened.