Bomb disposal unit responding to ‘suspect device’ in north Dublin

The army bomb disposal unit are responding to a “suspect device” found in a north Dublin housing estate on Sunday evening.

The device was found on Springdale Road, in the Edenmore housing estate, in Raheny, north Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to the suspect device at around 5pm on Sunday, and the road has been cordoned off at both ends.

The army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called to the scene to inspect the device.