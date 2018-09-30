Bomb disposal unit investigating ‘suspect package’ in north Dublin

The army bomb disposal unit are investigating a “suspect package” discovered on a road in north Dublin on Sunday night.

Gardaí and the Defence Forces specialist bomb disposal team were called to investigate a package found on Yellow Road, Whitehall, north Dublin.

Units were called to the scene at around 10pm on Sunday. The road has been closed off, and bomb specialists are preparing to inspect the package to identify its contents.

The package was left at a home on the street, and may have been placed there as a threat linked to a local dispute, local sources say.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe said several residents had been evacuated from their homes, while others on the street had been informed by authorities to stay away from the front windows.

If the package was left as a threat to the homeowner it would be “very worrying” Cllr McAuliffe said.

“At this hour it is quite late, and people are out of their houses, but the community spirit has kicked in and others are out bringing cups of tea and such,” he said.