Bomb disposal unit investigate pipe bomb in north Dublin

The army bomb disposal unit were called to investigate a pipe bomb that had exploded in a north Dublin housing estate on Sunday evening.

The device was found on Springdale Road, in the Edenmore housing estate, in Raheny, north Dublin.

Gardaí were called after locals reported hearing a loud bang in the area at around 5pm on Sunday, and the road was cordoned off at both ends.

The army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to the scene to inspect the device.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said the bomb disposal team arrived at 6:15pm, and conducted a post-blast analysis of the scene.

“To ensure public safety a cordon was put in place for the duration of the operation. The scene was declared safe at 7.50pm,” the spokesman said.