Body of young man found in Tallaght park

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 20s was found in a park in Tallaght on Saturday morning.

The body was discovered shortly after 6.30am on Saturday at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The area has been sealed off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified. Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the park on Friday night or early on Saturday morning to contact Tallaght Garda station in 01 666 6000.