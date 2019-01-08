Body of woman with severe injuries found in Co Louth

The body of a woman with very severe injuries was found a house in Ardee, Co Louth on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation after the discovery of the remains of a woman in Ardee, Co Louth at 11.30am on Tuesday.

Early indications are that the middle-aged woman suffered a very violent death. Gardaí expect their investigation will be shortly upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí have sealed off the property and the body is set to be examined at the scene before being removed for full postmortem.

The house where the body was found is set to undergo a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau this afternoon.

More to follow.