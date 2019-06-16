Body of woman missing since December located

The body of a woman missing from Waterford since December has been located by gardaí.

Mary Ryan (54) was last seen at Clonard Park, Waterford on December 15th.

In a Garda appeal for information at the time of her disappearance, Ms Ryan was described as being 6ft 2ins in height, of slender build and with black hair.

Gardaí have thanked the public for its assistance in the search for Ms Ryan.

It is understood gardaí are not treated her death as suspicious.