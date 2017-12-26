Body of woman (40s) found in Rathmines flat

Gardaí are seeking to establish the cause of death of a woman in her 40s whose body was discovered at her first-floor flat on Rathmines Avenue, Dublin 6, on St Stephen’s Day.

The body of the woman, who was named locally as Debbie Holmes, was found shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A Garda spokeswoman said they were “investigating all of the circumstances” surrounding the woman’s death.

A resident who lived in the same block of flats as Ms Holmes, who was among the first to discover the body, said he saw a significant amount of blood around Ms Holmes’s head when he entered her home.

The body of the woman was removed late on Tuesday to the city morgue in Whitehall for a postmortem examination which is due to take place on Wednesday.

A neighbour who lived on the same floor of the flat complex as the dead woman said Ms Holmes was from Dublin and had a young child.

She was also very close to her sister who lived nearby, the neighbour said.

“There’s always something sad that happens around Christmas” said one resident who lived in the block of flats beside Ms Holmes’s complex.

Two gardaí were on duty outside the door of her home on Tuesday night. It is part of a local authority block of apartments.

On Tuesday night, gardaí began door-to-door inquiries in the complex.

The results of the postmortem examination “will determine the course of a Garda investigation”, a spokeswoman said.