Body of third man found near where two brothers murdered on Cork farm

Gardaí investigating the violent deaths of two elderly brothers at an isolated farm in north Cork have found the body of a third man in a river nearby .

The third body, believed to be the brother of the two dead men, was found by gardaí searching an area near St Joseph’s Church at Killacluig, just northwest of Mitchelstown, where a red Toyota Corolla van was found earlier.

Members of the public were this morning asked to assist gardaí in Cork in urgently locating the van.

Gardaí believe the men were killed at the farm by a third man who fled the scene in a van belonging to one of the dead men.

Both deceased men found at the farm men were in their late 60s. A third brother, also in his late 60s and the registered owner of the farm, could not be found this morning.

Gardai removed the body of a man from a river in a remote location near the farm.

Garda helicopter pictured over the farm in north Cork where the bodies of the two brothers were discovered. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Officers were alerted around midnight to the incident when they received a call from a woman who told them her father had been killed at his family’s farm at Curraghgorm, three miles northwest of Mitchelstown.

Gardaí under Supt Padraic Powell of Fermoy Garda station requested the services of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) as they believed that one or possibly two men on the property may have been armed with a gun.

Armed Support Units from Cork and Limerick were sent to the scene and established a cordon around the farm, which is down a boreen, off the N73 between Mitchelstown and Mallow and near Kildorrery.

A large force of gardaí from the North Cork Division closed off roads and are keeping members of the public away from the scene until the area has been made safe.

Members of the ASU found the body of a man in the farm yard. They then made their way into the farmhouse and into a barn where they discovered the body of another man, a brother of the first man found dead.

The farm, located off the Mitchelstown to Mallow Road outside Kildorrery, Co Cork, where the bodies of the two brothers were discovered. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

The first man who was killed lives in Co Tipperary with his partner but frequently returned to visit the family home even though he has not is the registered owner.

The second brother who died lives at the farm even though he too had no title to the property.

The bodies of the two deceased remain at the scene, and it is expected the gardaí will request the services of the State Pathologist’s Office later today for a postmortem, which they hope will establish how exactly the two men died.

Gardaí believe the two men may have been killed with an axe.

Last night’s tragedy comes just five months after an incident in Castlemagner near Kanturk in north Cork where a man and his son shot themselves after shooting another son in a dispute over land.

Gardaí believe Tadhg O’Sullivan (59) and his son, Diarmuid (23) were both involved in the shooting dead of Mr O’Sullivan’s other son, Mark (26), at the family home at Raheen, Kanturk, on October 26th.

Gardaí believe Mr O’Sullivan’s widow, Anne (60) was spared by her husband and younger son so she could live with the torment after they shot Mark in a row over who would inherit the 115-acre farm