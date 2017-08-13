Body of missing hiker found in Donegal

Emergency services have recovered the body of a hiker who died in a fall on a Donegal mountain range.

The man in question was reported missing on Saturday night after he did not return from a hike he had set out on last week.

He was last seen by friends on Thursday, and was hiking a tract of the Derryveagh Mountains in the north of the county when he fell.

His car was later found parked on the outskirts of Glenveagh National Park, in which the mountain range is situated.

Malin Head Coast Guard confirmed on Sunday evening that a body had been found following a search effort involving the Sligo Rescue 118 helicopter and mountain rescue teams from Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

No personal details about the deceased are known as yet.