Body of man with visible injuries found on street in Dalkey

The body of a man with visible injuries has been found in a laneway in the south county Dublin village of Dalkey on Friday morning.

Garda sources said the body was found in the laneway that leads to an Apartment block just off Convent Road with visible injuries at about 8.30am.

He had a wound to his abdomen. It was unclear how long the body was in the laneway before being discovered.

Garda sources said while the wound to the man’s body was visible, how it was sustained is unclear.

The area has been sealed off and the body remains at the scene.

Gardaí investigating the man’s death are waiting for a pathologist to arrive for a preliminary examination of the body.

Once that examination has been completed, the body will be removed for a full postmortem.

The outcome of that examination will determine the nature of the wound and whether it was received by gunshot, stabbing or by some other means.

The postmortem results will also determine the direction of the Garda investigation.

Foul play is suspected and the Garda has committed the resources of a homicide inquiry to the case.

However, Garda sources said how the man died and whether it was homicide could not be confirmed until the postmortem results became available later today.

A Garda statement said gardaí in Dun Laoghaire were carrying out the investigation and confirmed the remains were those of a man.

“The body was discovered at approximately 8.30am in a lane way that leads to an Apartment block just off Convent road in Dalkey,” the Garda statement said.

“The body remains at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a Technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may been in the laneway last night or early this morning, to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda station on (01) 6665000.