Body of man with stab wounds found at house in Foxrock

Gardaí are expected to begin a murder investigation following the discovery of a young man’s body with severe knife injuries in Foxrock, Dublin.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, is believed to have been killed in the upstairs bedroom of the house in the Tudor Lawns estate.

The State Pathologist is yet to arrive to begin determining a cause of death but it is understood the man appears to have suffered severe stab wounds and there is a large amount of blood at the scene.

The house is owned by an Irish man who rents it to tenants from Ireland and Africa.

According to neighbours there are frequently large parties in the house with many people coming and going. Gardaí have been called to the property on several previous occassions to deal with public order incidents.

One neighbour said gardaí visited the house at about 3.30pm on Thursday for a period before leaving.

At 11.30pm emergency services including gardai and a fire brigade arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area on Thursday night to contact Cabinteely Garda station (016665400), the Garda confidential line (1800-666-111) or any Garda station.