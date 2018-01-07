Body of man in his 40s discovered in Limerick

Gardaí sealed off a flat in Limerick city on Sunday night as they began investigations into a man’s death.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was discovered in the flat, situated on Little O’Curry Street, shortly before 6pm.

Officers based at the Limerick Garda divisional headquarters, located a short distance away on Henry Street, immediately sealed off the property, and a section of Little O’Curry Street.

The services of the office of the State Pathologist as well as the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

A full forensic examination of the flat where the body was found, as well as a post mortem, are expected to be carried out on Monday.

A statement released by the Garda press office said: “Gardaí in Henry Street are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a male in his 40s at a flat on Little O’Curry Street shortly before 6pm this evening.

“The scene has been preserved and the offices of The State Pathologist have been notified. The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested.

“Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around Little O’Curry Street to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”