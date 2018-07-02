Body of man (65) found near GAA club in Cork
Gardaí are currently treating the death of the man as suspicious
It is understood man was found with injuries near Douglas GAA club, on the south side of the city, on Monday morning. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The body of a 65-year-old man has been found near a GAA club in Cork city on Monday morning.
It is understood man was found with injuries near Douglas GAA club, on the south side of the city, earlier this morning.
Gardaí said they are treating the death as suspicious at the moment and requested services of the State pathologist office.
The body remains at the scene, which has been cordoned off.