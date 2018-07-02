Body of man (65) found at house in Cork

The body of a 65-year-old man has been found in a house in Cork city on Monday morning.

It is understood man was found with injuries at a house on Galway’s Lane area near Douglas GAA club, on the south side of the city, about 8.30am.

Gardaí said they are treating the death as suspicious at the moment and requested services of the State pathologist office. A post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The body remains at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Galway’s Lane area of Douglas between Sunday, 10pm and Monday, 8.30am to contact Togher Garda station on 021- 4947120, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.