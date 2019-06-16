Body of man (30s) discovered at house in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to a house on Ashford Street in Stoneybatter shortly after 8am on Sunday where the body of a man in his early 30s was discovered.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene was sealed off and members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination.

The State Pathologist also attended the scene.

The body has been removed to the City Morgue where a post mortem examination will take place.

Investigating gardaí at the Bridewell said the course of an investigation into the death will be determined by the outcome of the postmortem.

The man is understood to be local and was living at the property with his partner and their young daughter.

Neighbours congregated on the quiet terraced road throughout Sunday.

The dead man is believed to have been discovered slumped at the kitchen table by his daughter who raised the alarm with her mother.

The woman then called to the house next door to seek assistance. A neighbour attended the scene and attempted to resuscitate the man but he was unresponsive and the emergency services were alerted.

It is understood Dublin Fire Brigade and the ambulance services were first to attend to the scene. Gardaí were then notified. Neighbours reported a large garda presence at the scene from early morning.

Enquires are ongoing and gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them. They are keeping an open mind on the cause of the man’s death.