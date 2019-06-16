Body of man (30s) discovered at a house in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to a house on Ashford Street in Stoneybatter shortly after 8am on Sunday where the body of a man in his early 30s was discovered.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The State pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau are currently at the scene.

Investigating gardaí at the Bridewell say the course of an investigation into the death will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding the man’s death at this stage. Enquires are ongoing.