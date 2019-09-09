Body of man (29) found at farmhouse in Co Cork
Gardaí arrest male (20s) but say investigation will be determined by postmortem results
Gardaí said the man’s body was found with a number of injuries at 7am on Monday.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 29-year-old man at a farmhouse in Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge, Co Cork.
His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place. The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination.
The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.
A male in his late twenties has been arrested and is currently being detained at Cobh Garda Station. He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.
The course of the garda investigation will be determined by the results of the postmortem examination.