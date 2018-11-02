Body of man (20s) discovered at house in Foxrock

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man in his 20s at a house in Foxrock, Dublin, on Thursday night.

The man’s body was found at a property in Tudor Lawns at about 11.30pm.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination. The body remains at the scene and the State pathologist has been notified, according to gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area on Thursday night to contact Cabinteely Garda station (016665400), the Garda confidential line (1800-666-111) or any Garda station.