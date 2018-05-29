Body of Jastine Valdez to be flown home later today

The body of Jastine Valdez has left Co Wicklow and will be flown home to the Philippines later today.

The Valdez family are travelling home today with the 24-year-old’s body and a funeral service is due to take place in their hometown later this week.

Ms Valdez was abducted on Saturday, May 19th while walking along the R760 road near her home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. She was murdered shortly afterwards and her body was found the following Monday near Puck’s Castle Lane in Rathmichael, Co Dublin.

Her abductor and murderer, Mark Hennessy (40), a father of two who lived in Bray, Co Wicklow, was shot and killed by a garda on May 20th.

The body of Ms Valdez left Thomas Murphy & Sons funeral home in Bray on Tuesday morning, where her remains lay in repose since Friday.

Mark Christopher Congdon, honorary consul for the Philippines in Ireland said he will be accompanying the Valdez family to insure a smooth transition and also to attend the funeral of Ms Valdez.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Congdon said the spirit of “love and compassion” has shone from the Valdez home “like a beacon of light in a dark tunnel of torment”.

“The obvious unabounding light of love for Jastine, unconditional, pure and absolute,” he said.

“Jastine will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Always in the hearts of Mum and Dad and the hearts of the Filipino and Irish nations bound together forever in grief in Jastine’s name.”

Flowers have been left just off Puck’s Castle Lane and also among gorse where it is believed Ms Valdez’s body was found.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information and are anxious to any passengers who travelled with Ms Valdez on the 185c bus on the evening of May 19th.

They are particularly interested in the whereabouts of a blue shoulder bag purchased in the retail shop, Next. The bag contains a jacket, Nike runners, a Leap card, an iPad mini, make-up, reading glasses and lip balm.

Anyone with information should contact Bray garda station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.