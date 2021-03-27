Body of Irish woman (41) found in New Hampshire lake

The search for an Irish woman who went missing in New Hampshire, America, has been stood down, after her body was recovered from a lake.

It is believed the woman fell into the water while out walking her dog a little over two weeks ago, according to US media reports.

Sinead Lyons (41) had been last seen out walking her German Shepherd dog Flossie in an area near a lake on March 11th.

The New Hampshire State Police announced her remains had been located in Ossipee Lake, at approx 2pm on Friday.

“Ms Lyons was located by personnel of the New Hampshire Fish and Game during a coordinated search,” the statement said.

“The remains were identified by the Office of the New Hampshire Medical Examiner,” it said.

“On Sunday, March 14th, 2021, the New Hampshire State Police received information from the Lowell, Massachusetts Police Department regarding a missing person,” the police department said.

Sinead her German Shepherd dog Flossie. Photograph: Sandra Lyons

The following day her car was discovered parked in the Ossipee Lake area, with a number of searches taking place over the last two weeks.

The New Hampshire State Police said it wished to thank the public “for providing information leading to her discovery and to our partners in public safety who assisted in several coordinated searches.”

In a post on Facebook, Sandra Lyons, the woman’s younger sister, confirmed with “a heavy heart” that the body of her sister had been found.

Her sister had “sadly” died and was “shining down on us all from the nights sky,” she said.

“We would like to thank the officers of New Hampshire State Police and for those that worked alongside them to find my big sis,” she said.