Body of baby discovered on north Dublin beach

The body of a new-born baby was found partially buried on a beach just north of Balbriggan, Co Dublin on Saturday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for the mother to come forward, assuring her she will be treated with “the utmost of compassion and care”.

There are concerns for the woman’s health and welfare and gardaí along with Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, emphasised the importance of her receiving medical attention.

The discovery was made shortly after 10am by a woman engaged in a voluntary clean-up at an isolated stretch of the strand known locally as Bell’s Beach.

The beach in Balbriggan, north Dublin where the baby’s body was discovered. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The beach, which is surrounded by cliffs and is accessible only via a single lane pathway, was sealed off for a time to allow a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardaí said it was too early to say what the cause of death had been and the gender of the child has been withheld for operational reasons.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Garda Sergeant Fiona Savidge appealed for the mother to come forward or to make contact with either a doctor or a hospital A&E department and she stressed that the Garda’s main concern at this point was the mother’s wellbeing.

Appealing to the woman directly, she said: “I am reaching out to you. I know you need medical attention. You need to go to your doctor...

“I can assure you you will be treated with the utmost of compassion and care and 100 per cent confidentiality.

“ I know you are a daughter. I know you are possibly a sister, a cousin. You may have a husband, a boyfriend; you may just have confided in a friend. So to anybody out there that the mother of this baby got in touch with I’m appealing to you to make contact with us here.”

The woman who made the discovery was said to be in a state of shock and had been helping gardaí with their inquiries.

Gardaí said it seemed likely that the newborn baby had been placed on the beach and not washed up although they said it was too early to say if an attempt had been made to bury the body or if it had been partially covered by sand as a result of the high winds at the time of the discovery.

There is no indication of how long the body had been on the beach before the discovery was made.

The infant’s body was removed from the beach shortly after 2pm and was transferred to Temple St Children’s Hospital ahead of a post mortem.

“This is a lady who is in tragic circumstances and she needs to be looked after,” said Supt Liam Gerraghty.

Local residents walking the dogs along the seafront expressed shock at the news.

Gardaí urged the woman, or anyone with information, to contact Balbriggan Garda station at (01) 6664500 or any Garda station, or alternatively the Tusla 24 hour service at 0818 776315.