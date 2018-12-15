Body of baby discovered on Dublin beach, gardaí say

The body of what appears to be a newborn baby has been discovered on a beach in Balbriggan in Co Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery which was made shortly before 10am on Saturday.

The scene is currently sealed off and a technical examination of the area has begun.

Gardaí have concerns about the wellbeing of the child’s mother and are asking her to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone else with information to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 8020510.