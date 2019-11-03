Body of 11-year-old boy found in Limerick

A major garda investigation is underway after the body of a boy was discovered in a house in Limerick city tonight.

The boy, believed to be aged 11 years old, was found with multiple injuries according to a reliable garda source.

It is understood the boy was fatally assaulted.

A man in his late 20s has been arrested by gardaí in connection with the boy’s death.

Sources said the boy and the man are known to one another.

Gardaí are at the scene on the Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty.

More to follow . . .