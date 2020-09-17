Body found in south Dublin was there for some time, say gardaí

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body on land in Blackrock Park, south Co Dublin on Thursday morning.

The body appears to have been in situ for a period of time before being discovered, gardaí said.

The scene was being preserved for technical examination and the body has been removed for a post mortem. Gardaí said the results of the post mortem will determine the course of its investigation.

Services on the nearby Dart train line were disrupted for a time but have since returned to normal.