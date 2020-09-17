Body found in south Dublin was there for some time, say gardaí
Dart service disrupted after discovery of body in Blackrock Park
The body was found near the train line in Blackrock Park, south Co Dublin. Photograph: Google Street.
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body on land in Blackrock Park, south Co Dublin on Thursday morning.
The body appears to have been in situ for a period of time before being discovered, gardaí said.
The scene was being preserved for technical examination and the body has been removed for a post mortem. Gardaí said the results of the post mortem will determine the course of its investigation.
Services on the nearby Dart train line were disrupted for a time but have since returned to normal.