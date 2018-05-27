Body found in Donegal after house party

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a young man’s body in Co Donegal.

The body of the man, who was in his 30s, was found at a house in Ballybofey on Saturday morning.

He has been named locally as James Devlin who was originally from Glasgow but has lived in the area for a number of years.

It is understood Mr Devlin, who was aged 35, had been at a house party at the house earlier in the evening.

The house at Cappry, Ballybofey, has been sealed off and a full Garda investigation has been launched.

Postmortem expected

The man’s body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for a postmortem which is expected to take place on Monday.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that a body was found at Cappry, Ballybofey, at 9am on Saturday morning and removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A spokesman for the Garda Press Office said the results of that postmortem would determine the direction their investigation will take.

The man’s family, based in Scotland, have been made aware of his death.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to bring his remains back to Scotland once the Garda investigation has been completed.