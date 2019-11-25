Body found in Ballymun with signs of serious injury

A body has been found in a container in Ballymun, Dublin displaying signs of serious injury.

Gardaí are at the scene and have cordoned off the area as they begin their investigation.

The body was found in a container on Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun on Monday morning. It shows signs of multiple and severe injuries.

It is not yet known if the discovery is linked to the murder of Eoin Boylan (22) who was shot dead in his front garden in Clonshaugh, Dublin on Sunday.

His murder is suspected to be linked to an ongoing gangland feud in Coolock.

An acquaintance of Mr Boylan who is also involved in gangland activity has not been seen for several days and there are concerns for his safety.

In a statement the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man (age currently unknown) in a container in the Balbutcher Lane area of Ballymun.”

“The discovery was made at approximately 10.50am on November 25th. He has been pronounced dead and the body remains at the scene currently pending a technical examination.”

More to follow.