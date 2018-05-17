Body found during search for missing girl (14) in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a young woman’s body in a park in Dublin.

The remains were found during a search for missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel.

While a postmortem will determine her cause of death and the direction of the criminal inquiry, all the resources of a murder investigation have been committed to the case.

The Garda issued a brief statement confirming a body had been found at lunchtime.

“Gardaí at Lucan, Co Dublin, are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a female on the Clonee Road, Lucan, at approximately 1pm this afternoon,” the statement said.

“The scene is currently preserved pending a full Garda technical examination and the body remains at the scene.”

Earlier, before a body had been found, the garda had issued a statement appealing for anyone with information on Anastasia’s whereabouts to come forward.

The appeal said she was last seen at St Catherine’s Park, Lucan, at 5.30pm on Monday and that she was originally from Lucan.

“Anastasia is described as being 5’8” in height, with black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and slim build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on it, black bottoms and black runners,” the statement said.

“Anastasia’s family and gardaí are very concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact Lucan Garda Station.”

While the Garda has not said the body found in Lucan is that of the missing girl, sources said it was feared it is her body.