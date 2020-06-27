Body believed to be missing Noah Donohoe (14) found in Belfast

A body found in Belfast on Saturday morning is believed to be that of missing teenager Noah Donohoe.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am.

In a brief statement to the media, the PSNI said officers believe it is the body of the 14-year-old and they are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time.

The police also requested that people “refrain from speculation as this is not helpful,” they said.

“Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.”

Noah Donohue, from south Belfast, went missing after cycling across the city on Sunday.He was last seen in the Northwood Road area in the north of the city just after 6pm.

A large-scale search for the boy had been under way in north Belfast since he went missing on Sunday.

Noah had cycled approximately 4km across the city from his home in south Belfast, where police believe he may have fallen off his bicycle and hit his head.

He was seen discarding his clothes and cycling naked, actions which police and his family said were “completely out of character.”

Police said the police’s main line of inquiry was that Noah had fallen off his bicycle and may have suffered some form of trauma which had left him either disorientated or incapacitated.