Bodies of three young children found in house in Dublin

Gardaí are expected to launch a triple murder investigation after the bodies of three young children were found in a house in Co Dublin last evening.

A woman, believed to be the children’s mother, was being treated in hospital after she was found in a distressed and disorientated state outside the property at Parson’s Court, Newcastle.

Garda sources last night stressed the investigation into the deaths of the children, two boys and a girl aged four, eight and 10 years, was only beginning. However, they had found no evidence so far of anyone else in the house around the time the children died and there were no signs of a break-in at the property.

While the deaths of the three children were being treated by the Garda as “sudden” and “unexplained” the inquiry into their deaths is criminal in nature.

Gardaí at the scene at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin where the bodies of three children were discovered in a house. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

One strong line of investigation was that the children met with foul play, though early indications were they had no obvious injuries on their bodies. Gardaí were hoping to speak to the woman, who is in her 40s, as early as Saturday.

She was being treated at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, and gardaí believe she has vital information about how the children met their deaths.

When gardaí and paramedics arrived at the scene just after 7pm the children were pronounced dead inside the house. It was unclear how long they had been dead.

Gardaí believe the children were living with their mother at the property, in a private estate of houses and apartments.

The scene was sealed off by gardaí and the bodies of the children remained in situ overnight pending the arrival of a pathologist this morning from the State Pathologists Office.

The discovery was made in Parson’s Court in Newcastle, west Co Dublin on Friday night.

Garda sources said a pathologist would carry out a preliminary examination of the bodies at the scene before their removal from the house for a full post mortem.

The same sources said all the resources of a homicide investigation had been committed to the case.

As well as a pathologist due to the property early on Saturday morning, the Garda Technical Bureau was also set to examine the property. That examination was expected to continue through the weekend.

Locals described the area as “nice and quiet”.

Austin Cooney who lives on the next road said “I was born and reared here and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s desperate, three small children . . . it’s not pleasant to hear something like this anywhere.”

A woman who did not want to be named said she was “ devastated”.

“Devastated is the only word I can think of. The shock of it, three small children.”