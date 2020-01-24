Bodies of three children found at house in Dublin

The bodies of three young children have been found in a house in Dublin and a woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The discovery was made in a house on Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, after 7pm on Friday evening.

The children - two boys and a girl under the age of 10 - were pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí said their deaths are currently being treated as “unexplained”.

The woman was taken to Tallaght hospital, where she is said to be seriously ill but is expected to survive.

The children and the woman are related. It is understood all four were living at the house where the bodies were found.

The scene has been sealed off by gardaí and the bodies of the children are set to remain in the house overnight pending the arrival of a pathologist.

Gardaí believe the woman holds the vital information that will explain how the children met their deaths.

While the investigation was only beginning on Friday evening, gardaí do not believe there was anyone else in the house around the time of the children’s deaths.

Nobody else is being sought in connection with the deaths and gardaí are hoping to speak to the woman as soon as Satuday morning.

Garda sources said a pathologist would carry out a preliminary examination of the bodies at the scene before their removal for a full postmortem.

The same sources said while the results of the full postmortem were needed before the direction of the investigation would become clear, all the resources of a homicide investigation have been committed to the case.

Investigating gardaí have asked anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600 where an incident room has been established.