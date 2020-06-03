Black Lives Matter protest planned for Dublin is cancelled

A Black Lives Matter protest against racism and also recent acts of police brutality and killing in the US that had been planned for Dublin next Monday has been cancelled.

Organisers of the event released a statement on social media on Wednesday saying the event had been cancelled over concerns people involved may be prosecuted by the Garda.

An estimated 5,000 people took to the streets of Dublin on Monday for a mass Black Lives Matter protest, in contravention of Covid-19 public health regulations and advice, marching from O’Connell Street, Dublin 1, to the US embassy in Dublin 4 for a rally there.

The Irish Times revealed on Tuesday that the Garda had taken the names and addresses of some people at the march and were investigating the organisers of the protest, saying it was a breach of the Covid-19 regulations to organise such an event. Anyone prosecuted in this regard could face court sanctions of up to six months in prison.

Following recent correspondence with An Garda Siochana we have been forced to CANCEL the protest on Monday 8th June, outside the US Embassy. We must also ask you NOT TO ATTEND ANY PROTESTS in an attempt to protect organisers from potential prosecution. PLEASE SHARE. — Black Lives Matter Solidarity Protest (Dublin, IE) (@blmprotestdub) June 3, 2020

While those who attended Monday’s protest march also breached the regulations prohibiting participation in such events, gardaí said it would be “unrealistic” to investigate all participants given the numbers involved.

Updated statement

A new Twitter account intended for public statements from the Black Lives Matter Dublin movement was established in recent days. It initially announced it had made contact with the Garda and had established a working relationship with them. However, despite stating on Tuesday that the group had “not received any correspondence suggesting the protest may not continue” next Monday, the group on Wednesday released an updated statement on Twitter confirming the planned event was cancelled.

“Following recent correspondence with An Garda Síochána we have been forced to cancel the protest on Monday, June 8th, outside the US embassy,” the statement issued on Wednesday said. “We must also ask you not to attend any protests in an attempt to protect organisers from potential prosecution.

“An Garda Síochána have not threatened or in any way attempted to intimidate the organisers; however, a number of safety concerns and potential criminal offences surrounding the protest were raised and we have elected to cancel with the possibility of rescheduling.”

It added the “safety and legality of the protest for both attendees and organisers is our primary concern”.

Under investigation

In replay to queries from The Irish Times on Tuesday, Garda Headquarters confirmed the protest last Monday was under investigation and that specifically the inquiry focused on the organisers who arranged the event during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Asked on Tuesday about the protest, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it posed “a risk to life”. People should follow public health advice and exercise their judgment on “impromptu” mass gatherings, he said. “We have no public health advice on protest; our advice is on gatherings.”