Bereft father of murdered children ‘no closer to understanding why’

Andrew McGinley, whose wife Deirdre Morley has been found not guilty of the murder of their three children by reason of insanity, has said it was “probably the right verdict”.

The father of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley said he wanted to thank everyone who had supported “our families” over the past year, in a statement issued through the Garda Press Office.

On Thursday afternoon in the Central Criminal Court, a jury found Ms Morley to be not guilty by reason of insanity of the murder of the children on January 24th, 2020.

She is at present in the Central Mental Hospital and another report on her condition will be prepared by a consultant psychiatrist.

“Everyone who knows Deirdre, knows how much she loved our children and how devoted she was to them,” said Mr McGinley.

“Whatever the outcome of this trial, it remains that our beloved children Conor, Darragh and Carla have died.

“As I write this, I’m no closer to understanding why.”

He said that, as had been outlined in the medical evidence heard during the trial, his wife’s diagnosis prior to the children’s deaths was different to her diagnosis now.

“With the co-operation of the HSE mental health services I hope we will be able to understand why,” he said. “If Deirdre’s diagnosis was questionable prior to January 24th, 2020, then surely so too was her treatment and medication.”

He asked that the HSE mental health services hold an “inclusive investigation” into his wife’s diagnosis, treatment and medication, prior to the family tragedy, and that this be done urgently.

“This will help us understand the insanity that took the lives of our beloved Conor, Darragh and Carla. We as a family need to be included in any investigation as our exclusion during her treatment has left us with many unanswered questions.”

He said that an inclusive investigation could help ensure that no other family would have to suffer.

In the past 20 years, more than 50 children have died at the hands of one of their parents, and 60 per cent of the those people were known to have had previous contact with psychiatric services, he said.

Mr McGinley mentioned Una Butler, whose husband John, who suffered from depression, killed their two daughters, Zoe and Ella, in 2010 before dying by suicide.

Ms Butler has said she should have been involved in her husband’s treatment.

“She campaigned tirelessly to many within the Oireachtas to seek a more inclusive and collaborative approach with families,” said Mr McGinley.

“ Alas, nothing much changed. It is too late for us but I do not want to see another grieving parent speaking in the future about the same exclusion after a similar catastrophic loss,” said Mr McGinley.

“My message here and now to anyone who has a loved one in psychiatric care is to get in there as soon as you can to be added as an advocate for their treatment plan.”

During Deirdre Morley’s trial evidence was heard of her struggles with anxiety and low moods over the years and how this had progressed. In 2019 she spent several weeks in a psychiatric hospital.

Consultant psychiatrist Brenda Wright, who examined her in the wake of the killings, formed a diagnosis of bipolar affective disorder.

The court also heard evidence that, several days after the killings, Deirdre Morley was prescribed a drug for this condition. She was reported as having described the medicine as a “wonder drug” and as having wanted “a magic wand to go back three weeks and ask for help”.

The court also heard that she had tried to hide from those closest to her, the extent of her mental health difficulties.

Mr McGinley said he will “continue to celebrate the all too short lives of Conor, Darragh and Carla to ensure that they are never forgotten.” He is planning to continue a series of ventures in the names of his three children.

“Personally, I will be taking some of the unique characters that Conor and Darragh created in their own comics, plays and books and I will attempt to do them proud by bringing these characters further along in books which I hope to write in their honour.”

Among those to whom he expressed gratitude were the lawyers who acted for the prosecution and defence, as well as gardaí and the jury.