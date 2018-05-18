Belfast trial: Paddy Jackson to apply to have legal costs reimbursed

Former Irish and Ulster Rugby player Paddy Jackson will on Friday attempt to recover his legal costs arising out of his trial for allegedly raping a women in Belfast in 2016.

Mr Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding were unanimously acquitted of all charges in March following a nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Their friends Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were also acquitted of related charges.

Lawyers for Mr Jackson will on Friday argue he is entitled to have his legal costs reimbursed by the state on the basis that he was found not guilty.

The rugby player has already paid his legal costs, thought to be well in excess of Stg£100,000, from his own pocket.

He retained a solicitor and two barristers, including experienced London based Queen’s Counsel Brendan Kelly, for his defence.

Mr Olding also paid his costs privately until about half-way through the trial when his lawyers told the court he had run out of money.

Judge Patricia Smyth granted him legal aid for the remainder of the trial

Mr McIlroy, who was acquitted of indecent exposure, and Mr Harrison, who was acquitted of helping to cover up the alleged rape, were both on legal aid from the start of the case.

Mr Jackson’s lawyers will make their case to judge Smyth at 2pm. It is understood Mr Olding will make a similar application on later date for the costs he incurred during the first half of the trial.

Costs hearings arising out of serious criminal trials are rare as the vast majority of defendants tend to be on legal aid.

In the past, courts in both the Republic and Northern Ireland have been reluctant to fully reimburse defendants’ legal fees in cases where the charges have been allowed to go to a jury.

Both Mr Jackson and Mr Olding have been without a club since having their Ulster and Ireland contracts revoked in the aftermath of the trial.