Belfast trial hears Stuart Olding’s description of sex with alleged rape victim

The rape trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding resumed on Tuesday with evidence from officers from the PSNI’s Rape Crime Unit.

The men are accused of raping a woman in Mr Jackson’s bedroom during a house-party.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house. Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.

This morning a detective constable told counsel for Mr Olding, Frank O’Donoghue QC, that he arrested Mr Olding on June 30th, 2016, two days after the alleged rape and one hour after the complainant’s first formal police interview.

He agreed with counsel that Mr Olding was co-operative in interview and gave a description of what he was wearing that night: a navy shirt, black jeans, black boxers and brown shoes.

While the interview was conducted police searched Mr Olding’s house, counsel said. The detective said he wasn’t aware of this.

Describing the encounter with the complainant, Mr Olding told police she had performed oral sex on him for five minutes. She was “on her knees and bent over.” At one point she asked him and Mr Jackson to go get condoms, he told police.

Mr Olding said he ejaculated on his stomach, got up and left the room. He cleaned himself with toilet roll in an adjoining bathroom before going to sleep on a couch in a different room, he said.

The detective agreed Mr Olding said he never vaginally touched the woman. He further agreed he gave a very clear account of what happened in interview and that he reasserted those facts when the woman’s account of an alleged rape was put to him.

The jury were told they will hear a more extensive account of Mr Olding’s interview later in the case.

The trial continues this afternoon before Judge Patricia Smyth and a jury of nine men and three women.