Belfast trial hears findings of DNA analysis on alleged rape victim’s clothes

The semen of Ireland and Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding was found on the jeans and underwear of a woman he is alleged to have orally raped, Belfast Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

This afternoon the trial of Mr Olding and his teammate Paddy Jackson heard DNA evidence from an scientific officer with Forensic Science Northern Ireland.

The officer told Toby Hedworth QC, prosecuting, she generated DNA profiles for the two men and their co-accused Blane McIlroy, who is accused of exposing himself to the woman.

She then examined the clothing which the complainant was wearing on the night along with vaginal swabs which were taken from her 14 hours after the alleged rape.

The officer said the swabs were stained with the woman’s blood but no semen was detected. She also found blood staining in several locations on the woman’s white jeans. Again, all the blood belonged to the complainant.

Semen from Mr Olding was found on the jeans as well as on the woman’s underwear and her top, the court was told.

The duvet from Mr Jackson’s bed, where the 19-year-old student was allegedly raped by the two men, was also examined. The officer found the woman’s blood there too. Her evidence continues after lunch.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house. Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.

The trial continues today before Judge Patricia Smyth and a jury of nine men and three women.