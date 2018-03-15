Belfast rape trial told alleged attack ‘a throwback to days of male entitlement’

The alleged rape of a woman by Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding “is a throwback to the days of male entitlement”, a jury has been told.

This morning, seven weeks after the beginning of the trial at Laganside Crown Court, prosecution counsel Toby Hedworth QC began his closing address to the jury.

Mr Jackson is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted the then 19-year-old Belfast student in his bedroom during a gathering in his house. Mr Olding is accused or orally raping her at the same time. Their friend Blane McIlroy is alleged to have then entered the room naked and told the complainant: “You fucked those guys. Why not me?”

A fourth man, Rory Harrison, is accused of trying to cover-up the alleged rape by giving police a misleading statement and deleting relevant text messages.

“The evidence has shown, we submit, that the first three defendants were not interested in the views of a young woman when their passions are up and they’re full of drink,” Mr Hedworth told the jury.

“What happened in his (Paddy Jackson’s) bedroom, we submit, is a throwback to the days of male entitlement”.

Counsel told the jury,”the law of this land is that a young woman is allowed to say no”.

He said it’s not a case of: “if she was up for something then I, and my friends, can do as I and we please”. Counsel said “the world has moved on”.

Addressing the defence case that the woman was interested in having sex with Mr Jackson because he was a celebrity, counsel pointed to the woman’s statement that “I’m not attracted to celebrities. I didn’t know who those people were.”

She had seen Mr Jackson once several months before in a bar but she wasn’t aware of him being in Ollie’s nightclub that night before they all went back to the house.

Mr Hedworth noted the woman said she kissed Mr Jackson in his bedroom at one point. “It was completely consensual, although instigated by Mr Jackson,” counsel said.

“If this is a silly girl who has done something she has regretted and has made up a pack of lies, why would she say the first encounter was completely consensual?” he asked. “Unless in fact she was telling the truth.”

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house. Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Mr McIlroy, of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Mr Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.

The trial continues.