Belfast rape trial: case adjourned for a day due to juror illness

The rape trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has been adjourned for the day on Thursday due to a juror’s illness.

The trial, which has heard 14 days of evidence, will sit again on Friday. The prosecution is entering the final stage of its evidence.

The jury of nine men and three women are due to hear the police interviews given by the accused, which Judge Patricia Smyth said are “extremely lengthy”. The jury will watch video footage of some interviews while others will be read from a transcript.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house. Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information in relating to the incident.