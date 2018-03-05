Belfast rape case adjourned due to juror’s illness

The rape trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding will not sit today due to a juror’s illness.

Judge Patricia Smyth said she would confirm later if the juror would be well enough to allow the trial to continue on Tuesday. The jurors have agreed to sit on Saturday to make up for lost time.

It is the second time a juror has fallen ill since the trial began five weeks ago at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast. Last week a juror was discharged after missing three days due to illness.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault at a party in his house. Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.

The prosecution closed its case last Thursday. Judge Smyth said the trial would now move into the defence stage when the accused men would have an opportunity to give evidence or call their own witnesses.