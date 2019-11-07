Belfast doctor to serve minimum of eight years for killing mother

A Belfast doctor who murdered his mother has been told he will serve a minimum of eight years in jail for the “brutal, senseless and unnecessary” killing.

Declan O’Neill wept as Mr Justice Colton said he was “provoked at the very least by the prolonged stress” endured by the “extremely controlling behaviour” of his mother Anne.

The 51-year old woman was found with severe head injuries in the back garden of her elderly parents home in Finaghy on the morning of October 21st, 2017.

Neighbours contacted the police after they heard loud banging, a woman screaming and a female saying “leave me alone Declan”.

Mrs O’Neill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son had armed himself with a chisel and attacked her with the weapon. He also banged her head and face off a hard surface, and postmortem carried out the following day concluded the cause of death was due to a bleed to the brain with multiple fractures to her skull.

Officers arrested O’Neill at his Malone Avenue apartment a short time later, and despite initially denying involvement, the 29-year old admitted killing his mother and said: “I didn’t mean to, I just couldn’t take any more.”

Mr Justice Colton told Belfast Crown Court “all murders are tragic, but there is something particularly troubling about the murder of a mother by a son.

“The murder becomes stranger when one learns that the defendant is in fact a qualified medical doctor - a profession devoted to the care of others and the protection of life.”

The judge said he accepted there were strong mitigating factors in the case - including a lifetime of being controlled by his mother, and his mental state at the time.

Mr Justice Colton also remarked: “I take the view that this case clearly comes close to the borderline between murder and manslaughter.”

The judge then told O’Neill he will serve a minimum of eight years before he is considered eligible for release by the Paroles Commission, which includes a period of 702 days he has served in custody on remand.